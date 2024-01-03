Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after buying an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

COST stock opened at $650.65 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91. The company has a market capitalization of $288.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $606.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

