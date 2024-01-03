Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 12,223 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $296.63. 1,073,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.16. The firm has a market cap of $215.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

