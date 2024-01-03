Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 4,392 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,478,404,000 after acquiring an additional 152,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,763,000 after buying an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.58 and a 200 day moving average of $170.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

