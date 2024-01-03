Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 3,371 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,456 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. 2,403,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

