StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 3.0 %

WYY stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

