StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

In other news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,338.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $110,663. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

