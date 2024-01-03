StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.
Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 6,390.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics
In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher purchased 179,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,384.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 368,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,056.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,223 shares of company stock worth $16,077. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3,249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 566,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 549,969 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,280,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 232,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,667,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 947,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,651,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 502,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
