StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of CVLY opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $33,285.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,413 shares in the company, valued at $345,822.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Petiole USA ltd increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,872.7% during the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 6,182,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 680.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 418,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 109.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 151.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 79,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 59,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

