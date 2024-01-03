StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capri Trading Up 0.2 %

CPRI stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $69.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capri will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Capri Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

