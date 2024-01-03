StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Capri Trading Up 0.2 %
CPRI stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $69.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capri will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
