StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $14.02 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.
Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
