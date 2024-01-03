StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $14.02 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.