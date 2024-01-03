SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $124.78. The stock had a trading volume of 75,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.98.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.