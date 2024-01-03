Sofi Wealth LLC Purchases 237,655 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,709,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,655 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 19.8% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sofi Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $162,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. 5,486,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

