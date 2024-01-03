SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 2,271 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 3.8% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

