ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 28,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 550,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. 7,993,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,317,294. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.