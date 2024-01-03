ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys 845 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,255. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

