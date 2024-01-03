ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,091,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,328 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

