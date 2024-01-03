Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.00

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.00 and traded as low as $23.00. Security Federal shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 300 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 14.39%.
Security Federal Company Profile
Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.
