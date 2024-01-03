Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.00

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.00 and traded as low as $23.00. Security Federal shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 300 shares.

Security Federal Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Security Federal Dividend Announcement

Security Federal Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Security Federal’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

(Get Free Report)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.