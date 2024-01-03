Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Trimmed by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 14.4% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $29,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $76.21. 1,070,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,384. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

