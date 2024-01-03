Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,664 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.35. 889,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,384. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.