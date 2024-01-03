Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Up to $13.29

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $13.66. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 133,967 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $912.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sally Beauty

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,625.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sally Beauty by 126.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

