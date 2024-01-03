Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Saga Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SGA stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $138.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saga Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

