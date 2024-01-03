Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $512.77

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.77 ($6.53) and traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.24). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.24), with a volume of 14,090 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital cut Ricardo to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
