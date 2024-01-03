Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $512.77

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.77 ($6.53) and traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.24). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.24), with a volume of 14,090 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital cut Ricardo to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RCDO

Ricardo Stock Performance

About Ricardo

The company has a market capitalization of £305.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2,594.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 467.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 512.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58.

(Get Free Report)

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.