RHS Financial LLC Invests $354,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 384,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.