Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.41. Reunion Gold shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 590,828 shares changing hands.

Reunion Gold Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$484 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reunion Gold Co. will post -0.0197561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

