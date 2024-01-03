Ren Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.13 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ren has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $66.07 million and approximately $15.13 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

