Realty Income (NYSE:O) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

O has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Up 2.0 %

Realty Income stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.