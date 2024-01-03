Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $91.62 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Boeing worth $91,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 773,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 338.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.2% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 12,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $251.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.82. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

