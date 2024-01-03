Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,630 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of L3Harris Technologies worth $96,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $209.78 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.64 and its 200 day moving average is $186.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

