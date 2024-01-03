Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after acquiring an additional 147,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $111.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,692. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

