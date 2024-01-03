Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 3.4% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $8.25 on Wednesday, reaching $240.17. 67,424,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,737,711. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

