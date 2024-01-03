Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 55,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.7 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.34. 16,092,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,899,318. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $263.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.