Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,810 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 168,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

