Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

PRME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRME. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 207.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 90.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 617,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 27.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after acquiring an additional 526,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 219.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 415,771 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRME opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Prime Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

