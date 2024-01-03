Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Takes $377,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,252,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after buying an additional 93,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.22. The company had a trading volume of 173,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,606. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.