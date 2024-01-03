Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

ABT traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.11. 298,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

