Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
Featured Stories
