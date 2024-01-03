Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

