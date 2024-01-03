Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Gap Up to $28.69

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.69, but opened at $29.62. Patterson Companies shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 157,681 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,755 shares of company stock worth $366,397 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,421,000 after purchasing an additional 351,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,558,000 after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,034,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,182,000 after acquiring an additional 102,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,246,000 after purchasing an additional 56,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

