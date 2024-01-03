PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Sells 5,589 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 2.5% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.44. The company had a trading volume of 642,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,472. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

