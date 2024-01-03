PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Has $9.67 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 9.2% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.05. 426,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,102. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.93 and its 200-day moving average is $218.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The company has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

