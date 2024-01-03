Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of PRMRF opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.64. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $25.10.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.07 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 31.84%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

