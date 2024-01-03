Palouse Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
VCSH opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
