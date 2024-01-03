Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Up to $14.12

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $14.60. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 83,554 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 10.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

