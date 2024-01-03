Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,606 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,988,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,183,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62,145.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 491,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after buying an additional 490,325 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. 2,101,875 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

