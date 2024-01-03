Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $3.90. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

