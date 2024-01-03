ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.60

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.60 and last traded at $71.43, with a volume of 432450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

