NorthRock Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.92. 1,593,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

