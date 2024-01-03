NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after buying an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,599. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

