NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,091,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,517,241. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.67. 1,275,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.24 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

