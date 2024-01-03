Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

NRO stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

