Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $60,351,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $472.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,668. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $500.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $460.12 and a 200-day moving average of $431.54. The stock has a market cap of $206.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

